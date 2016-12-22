BRIEF-India's Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 39.2 million rupees versus profit35.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 United Breweries Holdings Ltd
* Says N. Srinivasan has resigned from office of director of company Source text: bit.ly/2hYmbHX Further company coverage:
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: