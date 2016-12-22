BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management
* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management
Dec 22 Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd
* Expected that profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ending 31 december 2016 will decrease substantially
* Expected result due to downward adjustment of selling price of products of group in order to maintain group's market share
* UNITED SA RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 11.18 PERCENT FROM 0.17 PERCENT