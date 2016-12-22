BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 KBR Inc
* KBR - Revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business segment in Q4 2016
* Awarded a contract by PT PLN for engineering and design services to expand gas supply infrastructure across Indonesia
* Revenue associated with this project was undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: