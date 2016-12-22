BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Senomyx Inc -
* On December 21, 2016, co entered into purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, Llc - SEC filing
* May use portion of net proceeds from offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or other intellectual property
* Co has right to sell to LPC from time to time up to $14 million in shares of co's common stock over next 24 months
* Intend to use proceeds from offering to fund research and development efforts, including for natural programs, invest in direct sales effort Source text: [bit.ly/2i4Fxbq] Further company coverage:
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: