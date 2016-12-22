BRIEF-India's Kothari Sugars & Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 91.4 million rupees versus 121.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Skynet Group Ltd
* Zhang Chong, Zhang Chongdi and Andrew Goldenberg have been appointed as executive directors
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing