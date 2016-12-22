BRIEF-India's Wires & Fabriks SA posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 10 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 AGI Infra Ltd :
* says to consider NCD issue of upto 250 million rupees
* Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations