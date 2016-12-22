BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* Novelion Therapeutics - unit submitted MAA to EMA seeking approval for metreleptin as replacement therapy to treat complications of leptin deficiency
* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - company, through its subsidiary, will seek to market metreleptin in EU under tradename myalepta
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries