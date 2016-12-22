BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Avinger Inc
* Avinger announces new FDA clearance for lumivascular imaging console, enabling vessel measurement via touchscreen
* New software will be made available to all existing l250 users at no cost
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries