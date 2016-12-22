BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Ltd :
* Declared interim dividend of 11 cents per share in respect of FY ending June 30, 2017
* Says dividend will be paid on or about March 20, 2017
