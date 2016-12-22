BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Helix Biopharma Corp :
* Helix Biopharma Corp announces the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Promab Biotechnologies to develop cell based therapies
* Helix Biopharma - LOI calls for both cos to complete a due diligence and establish a collaboration to develop chimeric antigen receptor t cell therapy
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries