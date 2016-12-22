BRIEF-India's PG Foils posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 31.3 million rupees versus loss 58.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Hinduja Ventures Ltd :
* board approved subscription to 1.7 million shares of co at 79 rupees per share offered by Hinduja Leyland Finance
* Says approved entering into share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Saboo Coatings