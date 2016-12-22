Dec 22 Global Partners LP :
* As part of this agreement, in Q4 of 2016 global will make
a one-time discounted lease termination payment
* In Q4 of 2016, partnership expects to incur a one-time
expense of approximately $81 million associated with early
termination.
* Signed an agreement to terminate early a sublease for
1,610 railcars leased from a third party.
* Global Partners - termination of sublease eliminates
future lease payments related to the railcars of about $30
million, $29 million and $13 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019,
respectively
