Dec 22 Toscafund Asset Management LLP:

* Acknowledges San Leon Energy Plc response to press speculation that confirms that Geron Energy Investment is a party to offeror and indicative offer price was 80 pence per share

* Toscafund has requested that board of San Leon Energy respects and engages in discussions with potential offeror to assess its approach

* Looks forward to board of San Leon Energy engaging with potential offeror in order to reach an amicable and speedy resolution