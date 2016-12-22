BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 ALM. Brand A/S :
* ALM. Brand Bank - repayment of additional tier 1 capital and raising of subordinated loan
* Received permission from Danish FSA to repay bank's additional tier 1 capital of 175,000,000 Danish crowns ($24.57 million)
* Loan is expected to be repaid on Jan. 31, 2017 and concurrently replaced by an unlisted subordinated loan of 175,000,000 crowns from ALM. Brand af 1792 fmba
* Subordinated loan will have a 10-year maturity with an option for ALM. Brand bank to terminate loan after five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1211 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: