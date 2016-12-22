BRIEF-CrystalGenomics to raise 17.0 bln won in private placement
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
Dec 22 Inno-gene SA :
* Its unit, Centrum Badan DNA sp. z o.o., signs a 104.9 million zloty ($24.91 million) deal in a consortium to undertake a project
* The project concerns undertaking up to 10,000 whole genome sequencing research (WGS) and creating a Polish Genome Map, a reference genome
* Centrum Badan DNA to contribute to the project its know-how (worth 13.0 million zlotys) concerning WGS and data processing
* The consortium consists of Instytut Chemii Bioorganicznej PAN (leader's consortium), Politechnika Poznanska and Centrum Badan DNA (business partner) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2104 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China