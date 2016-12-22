BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd
* Dai Xiaoming resigned as executive director, chairman and chief executive of Dan Form
* Lee Seng Hui and Patrick Lee Seng Wei have been appointed as chairman and chief executive of dan form respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: