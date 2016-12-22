BRIEF-India's Competent Automobiles Company March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Tack Fiori International Group Ltd
* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$290 million.
* Proposes to implement rights issue for every one share held at subscription price of hk$0.126 per rights share
* Intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue for repayment of outstanding debts for expansion of money lending business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
MOSCOW, May 30 Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said on Tuesday it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer Cherkizovo .