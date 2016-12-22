BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Cannabrands AG :
* Sells majority stake in Cariboo Goldmines PLC
* On basis of company assessment submitted by the buyer, remaining stake amounts to a seven-digit euro amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT/KARLSRUHE, May 30 A German academic is seeking an urgent court injunction to exempt the Bundesbank from buying billions of euros worth of bonds under the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, arguing the risks for taxpayers have become "unbearable".