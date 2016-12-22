Dec 22 GasLog ltd

* GasLog ltd signs an agreement for an FSRU project with Gastrade

* GasLog ltd says its unit has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 20% shareholding in Gastrade S.A.

* GasLog ltd says front-end engineering and design study is expected to be part-funded by an EU grant, and is scheduled to commence in early 2017

* GasLog ltd says targets to take final investment decision by end of 2017 with FSRU scheduled to be operational by end of 2019