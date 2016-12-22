BRIEF-CrystalGenomics to raise 17.0 bln won in private placement
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
Dec 22 Genticel SA :
* Genticel and Genkyotex announce intention to enter into strategic combination
* Transaction would create a European group with a pipeline of first-in-class NOX inhibitors in fibrosis and inflammatory pain
* Transaction is subject to Genticel shareholders' approval during a general meeting to be held in Q1 2017
* Genkyotex's shareholders would receive 11.83551 new shares of Genticel for each share of Genkyotex contributed and hold 80 percent of share capital and voting rights of Genticel
* Combined consolidated cash position of Genkyotex and Genticel should enable new group to complete both its phase II study in PBC with GKT831 and its first phase I study with GKT771
* Phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) to begin in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China