BRIEF-India's Wires & Fabriks SA posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 10 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Igarashi Motors India Ltd :
* Says to discuss and consider business re-organization, including amalgamation of group company(ies) Source text: bit.ly/2hYA8pm Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 10 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago
* Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: