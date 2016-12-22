BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management
* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management
Dec 22 See Corp Ltd
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 december 2016.
* Aggregate gross and net proceeds of subscription will be approximately hk$190 million and hk$189.5 million respectively
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Giant lead profits to subscribe for and co to allot and issue total of 1 billion subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.19 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UNITED SA RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 11.18 PERCENT FROM 0.17 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)