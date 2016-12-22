BRIEF-India's Kothari Sugars & Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 91.4 million rupees versus 121.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Link Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Total consideration for acquisition is hk$39 million
* Purchaser being Silver Stone Investments Limited and vendor being Kwok Wai Leung
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale share and sale loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing