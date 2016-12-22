Dec 22 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals and Otic Pharma enter into share
purchase agreement
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says upon exchange, it is
expected that existing tokai stockholders will own approximately
40% of combined company
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals - entered into a definitive share
purchase agreement under which shareholders of otic pharma will
become majority owners of tokai
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc - gregory j. Flesher to be named
president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc - shareholders of otic pharma
will receive a total of 32.2 million shares of newly issued
tokai common stock
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of
directors of both companies and shareholders of otic pharma
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says existing otic pharma
shareholders owning approximately 60% of combined company
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals - upon close of transaction, board
of combined cowill consist of 7 members, 3 to be designated by
tokai, 4 to be designated by otic pharma
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals - an otic pharma investor syndicate
has committed to invest $7 million of additional capital in
connection with share purchase agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: