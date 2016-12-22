Dec 22 SCA AB

* Says to discontinue its hygiene business in India

* Says total cost of discontinuation of operations are expected to amount to approximately SEK 350 million and will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q4 of 2016

* Says approximately SEK 50 million of these costs are expected to impact cash flow