BRIEF-India's Competent Automobiles Company March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 SCA AB
* Says to discontinue its hygiene business in India
* Says total cost of discontinuation of operations are expected to amount to approximately SEK 350 million and will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q4 of 2016
* Says will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q4 of 2016
* Says approximately SEK 50 million of these costs are expected to impact cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 30 Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said on Tuesday it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer Cherkizovo .