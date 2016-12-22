BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management
* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management
Dec 22 Euronext:
* A total of 422,176 new shares issued by Leadmedia Group, will be listed on Alternext Paris market as of December 27, 2016
* The reason is the conversion of non listed convertible bonds Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UNITED SA RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 11.18 PERCENT FROM 0.17 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)