BRIEF-India's PG Foils posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 31.3 million rupees versus loss 58.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Hinduja Ventures Ltd :
* Says disinvestment of equity shares held by the company in Hinduja Energy (India) Limited
* Says approved disinvestment of 43.6 million equity shares held by the company in Hinduja Energy (India) Limited Source text: bit.ly/2i562xy Further company coverage:
* Says approved entering into share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Saboo Coatings