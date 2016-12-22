Dec 22 Heba Fastighets AB :

* Has signed agreement with Risudden Holding to acquire lss housing in Sjövikshöjden, Liljeholmen

* Effective date for the deal is excpected on April 1, 2017

* Underlying property value of transaction is 23.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million)

* Deal is carried out as company acquisition Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1907 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)