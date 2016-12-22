Dec 22 Global Partners LP :
* Global Partners LP- on December 21 co, units entered into
seventh amendment to second amended and restated credit
agreement
* Global Partners-7th amendment amends, accelerates
step-down in combined total leverage ratio from 5.50-5.00 times
effective quarter ending Dec 31
* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permit use
of borrowings to make discounted lease termination payment in
amount not to exceed $62 million
* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permits
lease termination expense payment in an amount not to exceed $15
million-sec filing
Source text (bit.ly/2ijhuFi)
