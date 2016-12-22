BRIEF-India's Kothari Sugars & Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 91.4 million rupees versus 121.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Euronext:
* Malteries Franco Belges SA will to proceed to a cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 5.45 euros ($5.70)
* The ex date is January 5, 2017 and the payment date is January 9, 2017, by Societe Generale
($1 = 0.9568 euros)
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing