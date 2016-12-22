BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 consol loss narrows
* Q1 consol net loss EGP 34 million versus loss of EGP 60.2 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qvajSQ) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Schneider National Inc:
* Schneider National Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million - sec filing
* Schneider National Inc - intend to apply to list our class b common stock on the NEW YORK stock exchange under the symbol "SNDR"
* Schneider National Inc - Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriting the IPO
* Schneider National - intends to use IPO net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions
* Schneider National Inc says Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank , BofA Merrill Lynch are underwriters for the IPO
* Schneider National - co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders
* Schneider National - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2hdkWmR)
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending