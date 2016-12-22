BRIEF-Travelzoo says Holger Bartel left co's board of directors
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
Dec 22 Conagra
* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the market in early fiscal 2018
* CEO - in second half of fiscal 2017, will be lapping last year's pricing actions and expect to see corresponding improvement in top line trends
* SKU optimization driving improved profitability and has been recognized by customers, particularly early efforts on brands like chef boy after dee and healthy choice
* CFO- "pleased with our first half SG&A performance as we are realizing our cost savings goals a bit faster than we planned"
* Executive- "At the end of Q2 there was an industry issue on nitrous oxide that impacted reddi-wip"
* There's SG&A related spending that has been deferred to the second half of the year Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 30 The Dutch government said on Tuesday that a study of the minimum amount of gas that can be produced annually at the Groningen gas field through 2020 while still guaranteeing supply is 21 billion cubic metres (bcm), assuming average temperatures.