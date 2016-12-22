BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:
* 9-months ended Sept. 2016 group profit before tax of 25.69 billion naira versus 15.37 billion naira year ago
* 9-month group total income of 91.98 billion naira versus 74.25 billion naira year ago
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: