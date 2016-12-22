Dec 22 Ascencio SCA :

* Acquires Les Papeteries de Genval

* Acquisition of businesses located on the site of Papeteries de Genval by taking over all the shares of SA Rix Retail

* Amount of net rents collected is about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and represents an investment slightly lower than 28.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)