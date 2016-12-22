BRIEF-Theranos Inc files with SEC on equity offering
* Theranos Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that it raised $582.2 million as part of equity financing - SEC filing
Dec 22 Ascencio SCA :
* Acquires Les Papeteries de Genval
* Acquisition of businesses located on the site of Papeteries de Genval by taking over all the shares of SA Rix Retail
* Amount of net rents collected is about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and represents an investment slightly lower than 28.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Theranos Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that it raised $582.2 million as part of equity financing - SEC filing
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.