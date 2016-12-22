BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Dec 22 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says gets patent for its product "Ab-Fortis" in Guatemala
Source text: bit.ly/2hdOa5j
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees