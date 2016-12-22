BRIEF-Travelzoo says Holger Bartel left co's board of directors
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
Dec 22 Fathom:
* Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba
* Received Cuba approval to add stops to Santiago de Cuba, on six of its upcoming cruises to Dominican Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
AMSTERDAM, May 30 The Dutch government said on Tuesday that a study of the minimum amount of gas that can be produced annually at the Groningen gas field through 2020 while still guaranteeing supply is 21 billion cubic metres (bcm), assuming average temperatures.