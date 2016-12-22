BRIEF-Theranos Inc files with SEC on equity offering
* Theranos Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that it raised $582.2 million as part of equity financing - SEC filing
Dec 22 Horizon Bancorp :
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share
* Horizon bancorp announces a 10.0% quarterly dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
