Dec 22 General Moly Inc

* General Moly Inc files for stock shelf of up to $25.2 million - SEC fiilng

* General Moly - shelf relates to disposition of up to 93.3 million shares, including 80 million shares issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants, by Amer International Group Co

* General Moly says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders