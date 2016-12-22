BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Icad Inc -
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
* Icad - Purchase agreement provides for a purchase price for assets of $3.2 million less a holdback reserve amount of $350,000
* Icad Inc - If closing of agreement does not occur on or before February 15, 2017, either party has right to terminate Source text: bit.ly/2hXyGRN) Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes