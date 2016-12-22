Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
Source text - bloom.bg/2hXDCpK
Further company coverage:
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.