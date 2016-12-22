BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Rockwell Collins Inc:
* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement
* Also entered into $1.5 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit agreement
* Also entered into a $1.5 billion senior unsecured three-year delayed draw term loan credit agreement- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes