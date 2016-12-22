BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Horton capital:
* Horton capital partners delivers letter to cps technologies board of directors
* Horton capital partners to cps technologies - outlines six point plan for significant value creation at cps technologies
* Board to evaluate all options for value creation, including m&a and return of excess capital to shareholders
* Requests Cps Technologies Corp strengthen its board by adding representatives that can fill experience gaps
* Horton capital partners to cps technologies - reassess internal risk profile, encourage management to make calculated investments in growth, cost reduction initiatives Source text for Eikon:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes