BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Sunoco Lp :
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
* Sunoco lp - on dec 21, 2016 entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement, dated as of september 25, 2014 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2h6NIT7 Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes