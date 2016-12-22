Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 First Bancorp Inc :
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
* First Bancorp Inc- company's board of directors also declared a one-time special cash dividend of 12 cents per share
* First Bancorp Inc - quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.