Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 Northstar Asset Management Group Inc :
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger
* Declared a one-time special dividend in amount of approximately $1.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.