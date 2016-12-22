Dec 23 Mesoblast Ltd :

* Asx alert-Mesoblast and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement-MSB.AX

* Mallinckrodt will have exclusive period of up to 9 months to conclude commercial,development agreements for 2 product candidates in all territories outside of Japan and China

* Mallinckrodt will purchase approximately 20.04 million of Mesoblast's ordinary shares at a price of A$1.4761 per share