BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 23 Mesoblast Ltd :
* Asx alert-Mesoblast and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement-MSB.AX
* Mallinckrodt will have exclusive period of up to 9 months to conclude commercial,development agreements for 2 product candidates in all territories outside of Japan and China
* Mallinckrodt will purchase approximately 20.04 million of Mesoblast's ordinary shares at a price of A$1.4761 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.