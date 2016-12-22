BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Dec 22 Fitch:
* Fitch says Brazil Central Bank moves won't lift credit in short term
* Fitch says policy measures announced by Brazilian Central Bank to reduce credit costs unlikely to provide a major boost to credit in short term
* Fitch - maintains a negative sector outlook for Brazilian banks in 2017
* Fitch on Brazil central bank says macroeconomic variables should remain more relevant for banking sector growth and margins in 2017
* Fitch on Brazil Central Bank -challenging external environment, protracted low economic growth will continue to weigh on consumer, investor confidence Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED RAFFAELE MONASTERO CHAIRMAN AND CEO