BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Dec 22 U.S. CDC -
* awarding nearly $184 million in funding to states, territories, local jurisdictions, universities to support efforts against zika
* says the award is part of $350 million in funding provided to CDC under Zika response and preparedness appropriations act of 2016
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees