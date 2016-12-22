BRIEF-Travelzoo says Holger Bartel left co's board of directors
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
Dec 22 Nokia Corp
* Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us
* Nokia says "across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit"
* Nokia -"filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on dec 21" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 30 The Dutch government said on Tuesday that a study of the minimum amount of gas that can be produced annually at the Groningen gas field through 2020 while still guaranteeing supply is 21 billion cubic metres (bcm), assuming average temperatures.