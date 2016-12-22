BRIEF-Travelzoo says Holger Bartel left co's board of directors
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
Dec 22 Chemocentryx Inc:
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases
* Chemocentryx to receive upfront cash commitment of USD 50 million plus potential milestones and royalties
* Will be responsible for clinical development of CCX140 in rare renal diseases, while sharing cost of such development with Vifor Pharma
* Vifor pharma receives option to develop, commercialize ccx140 in chronic kidney disease with U.S. Co-Promotion rights retained by Co
* Co will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of CCX140 in licensed territories
* Co will be eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestones
* Co Retains marketing rights for rare renal disease in U.S. and China, while Vifor Pharma has commercialization rights in rest of world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
AMSTERDAM, May 30 The Dutch government said on Tuesday that a study of the minimum amount of gas that can be produced annually at the Groningen gas field through 2020 while still guaranteeing supply is 21 billion cubic metres (bcm), assuming average temperatures.